Domtar laying off 142 at Ashdown mill

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Domtar Corporation has announced that it will temporarily idle the A62 paper machine at its Ashdown, Arkansas mill for three months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the business conditions it has created.

The company says as a result, 142 employees at the Ashdown mill will be laid off. The temporary shutdown will reduce Domtar’s uncoated freesheet paper production capacity by about 144,000 short tons over the three months’ period.

The company is also temporarily idling operations of its Kingsport, Tennessee mill, which is resulting in 304 layoffs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on communication paper demand, with offices, businesses and schools still closed in a large part of our markets,” said John D. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Given the evolving market conditions, we are taking the appropriate steps to optimize our operations, which will ensure that we remain an agile, reliable partner to our customers. We regret the impact these temporary shutdowns will have on our Kingsport and Ashdown employees and their families, and we are doing everything we can to support them during this time.”

Domtar’s other facilities remain fully operational, and continue to ship products to all states and provinces without disruption.