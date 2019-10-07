Domtar pledges to help laid off employees find more work

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A southwest Arkansas paper mill announced last week it’s reducing its capacity and cutting 79 jobs. Company officials said Monday that employees affected still haven’t received word if they’re losing their jobs because talks with the union are ongoing.

The South Carolina-based company said it’s permanently shutting down one of its paper machines at the facility because of changing industry needs.

The company says it will continue to operate one paper machine and employ about 725 people.

Spokesperson Tammy Waters said they will work to help the employees affected find other work. “We’re going to be focused on helping these employees in any way that we can. We’ve already been in contact with the state and the various resources that are available to us from them, and so once … those discussions are complete with the union, we’ll have a better idea of what resources are needed and then we can provide those to employees.”

The company says the mill also operates one of the world’s largest fluff pulp machines.

