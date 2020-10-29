Donations for homeless welcome as temps drop

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Those among the area’s homeless community could use some extra warmth as temperatures get cooler.

Officials at Mission Texarkana said on Thursday that coats, warm gloves and sleeping bags are in high demand right now. Donations of tarps are also welcome. Mission Texarkana Executive Director Cody Howard said they have many uses. “Especially with the recent rains that we’ve had, a lot of our individuals in our homeless community, everything they have is soaking wet, except what is under a tarp and what is sitting on a tarp. So, they’re very important,” he said.

Mission Texarkana is also accepting new toys and clothing for children of all ages until Thanksgiving. Howard said the non-profit plans to open a low-cost Christmas store this year, where parents can shop for presents at a highly discounted rate.

You can drop off donated items at Mission Texarkana Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 620 W. Fourth St., Texarkana, Texas.