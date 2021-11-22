Donations needed for Domestic Violence Prevention’s ‘Santa Store’

The Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. of Texarkana is asking for the community’s help with donations as they prepare for its 6th annual Santa Store.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Christmas is only a few weeks away and the Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. of Texarkana is asking for the community’s help with donations as they prepare for its 6th annual Santa Store.

The Santa Store gives DVP’s clients the opportunity to Christmas shop for their children in a safe, secure environment at no cost to them.

“We do a full Christmas, so they come in, and they have, say if they have four kids, we give them enough for four kids and they actually get to shop, and they get to pick what their kids want, instead of someone just handing and it to them saying ‘This is what your kids are getting,’“said James Roberts, Director of Operations for the Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc.

Last year, the organization provided a Christmas to over 200 kids. This year they’re hoping to help 250 or more if resources are available.

The goal is to raise $25,000, which gives each parent $100 per child.

Financial donations or donations of new toys can be dropped off at the DVP office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at 424 Spruce St., Texarkana, Texas 75501 or mailed to the same address. All donations should be in by Dec. 10. You can also give online by visiting their website.

Call DVP at 903-794-4000 for more information. Anyone who needs help escaping a violent situation can call the 24-hour crisis line at 903-793-HELP (4357).