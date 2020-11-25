Downtown developer in Texarkana receives loan to finish clean-up on historic structure

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The developer working to renovate the Former Texarkana National Bank building will receive a $500,000 dollar loan to clean-up the historic structure.

The low-interest loan is made possible with city council approval on Monday evening in a regularly scheduled meeting and will come from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Developer David Peavy says the contractors working on the first phase can now move forward with removing hazardous material on the structure.

“It’s exciting in a way that we can do what needs to be done to this building to renew it and make it new again, so Texarkana can be proud of their Downtown not just something they turn their head about,” said Peavy.

“They want to be proud of their Downtown, it is representing the heart of the City.”

Peavy is also looking to get the building on the national register.