Downtown building demolition could begin soon

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Texarkana, Ark. said it’s moving forward with the demolition of an old building downtown.

A portion of the roof of the Regency House fell back in August. The building had been condemned for years.

On Wednesday, a city official said they hope to start advertising for bids this Sunday. Once a contractor is chosen and approved by the council, work could start as early as this May.

The cost is estimated at $500,000. The city said it will pursue legal action against the owner of the building, Guta Lands, USA, for the cost.

The building could be torn down as early as this September. In the meantime, the downtown property remains blocked off for public safety purposes.