Downtown Texarkana businesses spread Christmas light

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – More lights and decorations are draping many of the businesses in downtown Texarkana this Christmas season. Main Street officials and shop owners hope people will enjoy the delightful display, even if it’s just from their cars.

Main Street officials said the number of shops participating in the annual Christmas display competition has doubled this year. “I would definitely say we have extra cheer with all the extra lighting and just seeing the windows,” said Main Street Director Ina McDowell. “You don’t even have to get out of the car, you can just drive by,” she said.



Many said it gives families another reason to visit an area that is steadily coming back to life. “It is a place you can bring your family. You can walk downtown and look at the pretty lights that the downtown businesses are putting up,” said Kelly Campbell, Office Manager at Stone Studio by CCI. Main Street officials said 2020 has welcomed in a handful of new businesses who are now joining the effort to lure more visitors downtown. “At night is when you can really see the lighting and the decorations, it just takes on a completely different atmosphere with all the lights,” McDowell said.



Business owners said their customers especially enjoy the extra holiday comfort. “I think one of the great things about downtown is it gives you that, like home town, small town feel, where you can just walk around and its nice and calm, it’s not crazy and busy,” said Taylor Barr, owner of The Beauty Barr.



Those who work downtown hope the increased interest will last well into next year and beyond. “We want downtown to be revitalized, we’re right there with everyone else wanting to bring downtown back to life,” Campbell said.

The winners of the downtown decoration contest will be announced soon. Prize money and trophies will be handed out.