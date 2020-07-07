Downtown Texarkana demolition damages building next door

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A project underway in downtown Texarkana to demolish an old building has hit a snag.

During the demolition, a city spokesperson said an unstable portion of brick wall broke away from the structure, partially collapsing the adjacent vacant building at 114 East Broad St.

The city said the contractor is responsible for the damages and demolition is currently on hold. A statement from the city said that safety precautions were in place prior to the project’s start in order to maintain the safety of the public and that no injuries were incurred thanks to the precautions.

The roof of the Regency House caved in last summer and ever since the city said the building has been a public safety hazard. Demolition began last month.

The city still plans to have the project complete by the end of the year.