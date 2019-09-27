Dozens become U.S. citizens

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday morning, the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of Texas and the Western District of Arkansas held a joint naturalization ceremony.



The event took place on the front steps of the historic Federal Courthouse that sits directly on the state line dividing Arkansas and Texas in Texarkana. About 60 people took the oath of allegiance, finalizing their path to U.S. citizenship. Officials believed the event was the first of its kind, with two naturalization ceremonies conducted by two United States District Courts simultaneously.

“I’ve been working on this for you know, quite a while, and finally I became a citizen and be able to vote. That’s a big thing,” said Chika Bonner, who lives in Prescott, Ark.

Petr Kandidatov also took the oath of allegiance. He’s a professor at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. “This is by far one of my largest accomplishments in my life. This was a long path and I’m very proud to become a citizen of this wonderful country.”

Officials said those sworn in came from 20 different countries including Japan, Russia and Mexico.

The honorable Robert W. Schroeder III, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Texas, and the Honorable Barry A. Bryant, Magistrate Judge for the Western District of Arkansas, presided over the ceremonies.



Naturalization is the process by which U.S. Citizenship is conferred upon a foreign citizen or national after he or she fulfills the requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

