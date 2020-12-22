DPS increasing enforcement for the holidays

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety said they’ll be out in force over the upcoming holidays.

The traffic enforcement campaigns start on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and will extend through Saturday, Dec. 26. More officers will be out again next week from New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day. Troopers want motorists to be warned, they will be watching for those violating the law.

Those who have plans to travel are urged to take a little time to prepare for the trip ahead. “I know that everybody gets in a rush and usually leaving at the last minute, but we encourage everybody to not only check your vehicles, check your weather conditions. Check the road conditions of the path that you’re going to be traveling to make sure you know of everything that could present itself to be a danger on your way,” said Sgt. Gregg Williams.

Officials also want to remind people about the state’s ‘Move Over or Slow Down’ law regarding police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Troopers urge drivers to show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. “Just make sure … if you have an emergency vehicle or a construction vehicle pulled over with their lights activated, the law requires us to either move over to the next available lane to get out of the lane closest to them, or to slow down 20 miles an hour below the posted speed limit,” Williams said.



The goal of these efforts is to increase safety on Texas roads. DPS Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance and not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

During DPS’ 2019 Christmas and New Year’s holiday enforcement efforts combined, a total of more than 169,000 warnings and citations were issued, including 15,786 speeding citations; 2,105 seat belt and child seat violations; 3,465 citations for driving without insurance; and 1,300 for violations of Move Over, Slow Down. Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 787 DWI arrests, 609 felony arrests and 555 fugitive arrests.