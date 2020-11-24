DPS to beef up patrols across ETX this holiday week

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Across Texas this Thanksgiving week, the Department of Public Safety said it’s increasing patrols.

The heightened presence is set to begin on Wednesday, November 25. Troopers said they’ll be looking for motorists violating the law, which includes speeding, driving impaired, not wearing a seat belt, driving without insurance, and not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law. “As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to remind every Texan of their duty to drive defensively and help keep our roadways safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The holidays may look different this year, but it is still up to each of us to obey traffic laws and make safety our top priority behind the wheel.”

DPS officials also encourage those who are involved in a minor accident on the road that if you can Steer It, Clear It. “If you have a minor crash and are able to get the cars off the road where there’s not been any injuries, and you can safely get those cars over to a safe spot, make sure we do that so that we do not have a secondary crash, because sometimes the secondary crash can be worse than the original crash,” said Sgt. Greggory Williams.

Motorists are also encouraged to check their vehicles for proper maintenance before they start their trip, eliminate distractions while driving, slow down in bad weather or heavy traffic, and to not drive fatigued.

Troopers said the heightened presence on the roads will last through Sunday.



In addition, DPS troopers are participating in the annual Click It or Ticket initiative, which also runs through Nov. 29, with an emphasis on enforcing seat belt use for both drivers and passengers.

To monitor weather and road conditions for your trip, visit http://drivetexas.org.