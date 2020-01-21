Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored at 19th annual African American Voices

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council (TRAHC) Honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at their annual African American Voices program on Friday.

There are so many ways to honor the life of Dr.King and the African American committee of TRAHC paid tribute to him with their annual evening of performances.

“They recognized history. They wanted to bestow honor for those who had the vision and to show appreciation,” said Joyce Campbell, Founder of TAAC.

Sounds of Change is the theme of the 19th annual African American Voices.

The night consisted of a candlelight ceremony, unveiling of a painting, traditional hymns, and freedom songs by the zion district choir.

Two decades later and TRAHC is still educating, entertaining, and empowering the community.

“It feels good to know that something that was developed twenty years ago still has great leadership and is still thriving,” said Campbell.

This event was a celebration of Dr. King’s accomplishments and commitment to the community.

To end the ceremony, many made a pledge of service to continue his legacy.

The African American committee plans to host several programs at the regional arts center throughout the year. Visit www.trahc.org for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.