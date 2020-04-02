Drive-thru COVID-19 screening slated to start Monday at Texarkana clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Drive-thru screening is slated to start Monday at the Lansdell Family Clinic in Texarkana, according to the Miller County Office of Emergency Management.

Screening will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clinic in the 82 Plaza Shopping Center on Hwy 82/East 9th Street, in Texarkana, Arkansas. That’s across the road from the entrance to Cooper Tire.

Officials provided the following “visitor screening tool” Thursday for the public to determin whether they need screening:

Fever of 100.4ºF within the last 14 days

Cough/Shortness of Breath

Pneumonia/Flu-recent

Traveled outside of the country or state in the last 14 days

Had contact with anyone who has lab confirmed Novel Coronavirus within 14 days of symptom onset

Texarkana and county official say they are also working with UAMS-Texarkana to conduct a drive-through screening location in the near future. Once dates, location and times are confirmed, they say they will post the information.

