Drive-thru flu clinic to be held in Texarkana on Wednesday

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials in Miller County are preparing for their big drive-thru flu clinic on Wednesday.



There is no charge, but if you have insurance, you are urged to bring your card. “The mass flu clinic is very convenient, you stay in your car, you are only in the building for just a few minutes, we have plenty of staff, you won’t be in there for more than just a few minutes,” said Miller County Health Unit Administrator Sandy McGough.



Health experts advise people to get flu shots early before the virus starts to spread, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to protect them.



McGough said this year’s shot covers two type A flu strains and two type B flu strains. The shot is recommended for most people over six months old.



The mass flu clinic will take place at the Four States Fairgrounds on Wednesday, September 25. It begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.



Those who want to receive their flu shot are encouraged to wear short sleeves.



