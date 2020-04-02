Drive-thru testing site open Monday in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A drive-thru testing location will be open Monday, April 6. Citizens from both sides of the Stateline and surrounding areas can be screened.

This is the first drive-thru testing site for the Texarkana area. City officials hope to get ahead of the curve by detecting anyone with symptoms. As of today, Miller County has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The one-day testing site will be open this Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Lansdell Family Clinic in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Some of the symptoms medical professionals will screen for include: fever of 104 degrees within the last 14-days, cough or shortness of breathe, recently traveled, close contact with someone who has the coronavirus or has the flu or pneumonia.

“This visitor screening we can’t stress enough is preferably for people that have the symptoms. We’re hoping that if we can get this confirmed with UAMS next week, that we will be able to continue at least one drive-thru facility on a weekly basis for the month of April,” said Mayor Allen Brown, Texarkana, Arkansas.

In order to be tested, you must have a form of identification and insurance card if you have coverage. However, local authorities are not clear on the actual cost bu they say no one will be turned away even if you can’t afford to pay for it.

In the meantime, city officials are working to get a second testing location for next week.

