GREAT VIDEO: Dry conditions keep NETX firefighters busy

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Dry conditions have prompted burn bans across much of the area. Some video taken outside De Kalb, Texas shows just how dry conditions really are.



The drone video was taken by Brand Media’s Jable Shelton. It shows a Sunday afternoon fire off FM 44. Firefighters said a hay baler and tractor caught fire, and the flames spread quickly to dozens of bales of hay.



In all, 50 acres were burned. It took three departments and several hours to put out the flames. “Due to the conditions here in the county, all the fire departments here are all on our toes, you know, trying to get everything. We had Simms on standby at that fire we had on 44, we also had New Boston and Avery there to assist us with it. And, we’ve had other fires since.”



Officials said it took 10,500 gallons of water to put out the flames, and they had to return to the site the following day.

