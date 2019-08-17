Duck race raises money for Texarkana hospital

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crowd gathered Saturday morning to watch the 30th annual Great Texarkana Duck Race!



The event, held at Holiday Springs Water Park benefits CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital. At 10 a.m. sharp, ducks were released into the Lazy River. Friends of the Foundation organizers the event. The group hoped to raise $90,000 this year. Proceeds will benefit cardiovascular services at the hospital.



“They just put in a new heart cath lab, which has been phenomenal. Dr. Hayes over there is an incredible cardio doctor and so … this hospital benefits people in all the surrounding communities,” said Friends of the Foundation President Karen Dillinger.



P. Armando Sanchez, Jr., the owner of the first duck to make it into the trap at the end of the race, won a 2019 Kia Rio.



Here’s a list of other winners from the event:

$1,000 gift card from Dillard’s – James Smith

$1,000 gift certificate from Holiday Cleaners – Marilyn White

$1,000 gift card from Classic Car Wash – Jacqueline Finley

$500 gift card to Super 1 Foods – FA Stover

