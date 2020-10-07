E. Texas grand jury indicts men in disappearance of two people

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A grand jury has indicted two men on capital murder charges stemming from the disappearance of a man and woman who have not been seen in over two years.

Authorities say Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold disappeared in September 2018. Prosecutors said Combs was targeted because he was a potential witness in a felony theft case.

  • Donnie Combs
  • Cynthia Arnold

According to prosecutors, the indictment alleges that Kevin Shepard, 29, of Atlanta, Tx, caused the deaths of the two, and Gary Shepard, 50, of Bivins, Tx, directed the murder of Combs.

Kevin Shepard is currently in the Cass County Jail. Gary Shepard was captured in Arkansas with the help of U.S. Marshalls. If convicted of capital murder, both men face the death penalty.  

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss