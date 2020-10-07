E. Texas grand jury indicts men in disappearance of two people

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A grand jury has indicted two men on capital murder charges stemming from the disappearance of a man and woman who have not been seen in over two years.

Authorities say Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold disappeared in September 2018. Prosecutors said Combs was targeted because he was a potential witness in a felony theft case.

Donnie Combs

Cynthia Arnold

According to prosecutors, the indictment alleges that Kevin Shepard, 29, of Atlanta, Tx, caused the deaths of the two, and Gary Shepard, 50, of Bivins, Tx, directed the murder of Combs.



Kevin Shepard is currently in the Cass County Jail. Gary Shepard was captured in Arkansas with the help of U.S. Marshalls. If convicted of capital murder, both men face the death penalty.

