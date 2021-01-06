E. Texas inmate agrees to extend sentence after smuggling drugs into Texarkana prison

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KSHV) – A federal inmate in East Texas pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to a violation and agreed to stretch his sentence to 2028 for smuggling drugs into FCI Texarkana.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox, 47-year-old Jason Josh Parmeley pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempt to obtain contraband in prison Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven.

In Parmeley’s plea agreement, he agreed to be sentenced to 60 to 80 months of imprisonment following his current term of incarceration, which will elapse in 2028.

According to information presented in court, Parmeley, while an inmate at FCI Texarkana, joined others in smuggling Buprenorphine into the institution. Parmeley facilitated communication between the participants, intending the drugs to be distributed to inmates at the institution. Parmeley was also participating in a scheme and conspiracy to commit wire fraud while he was incarcerated.

Under federal statutes, Parmeley faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing. The statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being investigated by the Dallas Field Office of the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, the Fort Worth Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Bureau of Prisons, Special Investigation Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.