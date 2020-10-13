E. Texas state representative postpones events after testing positive for COVID-19

Texas State Representative Gary VanDeaver is postponing some upcoming events after testing positive for the coronavirus.

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas State Representative Gary VanDeaver is postponing some upcoming events after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I tested positive last week for COVID-19 and have quarantined at home while I am running fever and coping with other symptoms,” VanDeaver said in a statement released Tuesday morning. The statement says he tested positive on Friday and he is recovering at home.

“I hate to have to reschedule these Listening Tours, but I want to make sure that I am well so that I can be fully engaged in these important conversations with my constituents.”

VanDeaver is a Republican who represents Texas House District 1, which includes Bowie, Franklin, Lamar, and Red River counties in northeastern Texas.

As a result of his illness, he said this week’s Community Listening Tour and the Student Listening Tour scheduled for October 13 and 14 will each be pushed back by a week. The Community Listening Tour is now scheduled for 6 p.m., on Tuesday, October 20, and the Student Listening Tour is now scheduled for 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, October 21.

VanDeaver’s statement says his District office is closed for the next two weeks. Anyone who needs assistance is encouraged to contact his staff at the Capitol office at (512) 463-0692.

He says his staff will send out and post updated information about the rescheduled Listening Tours as soon as possible.

