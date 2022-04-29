TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A new playground dedicated to offering fun for kids of all ages and abilities is now open in Texarkana.

Local Boy Scouts of America Troop 16 partnered with the city of Texarkana, Texas, to build the all-inclusive playground at Spring Lake Park.

On Thursday, Troop 16 and the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to break in the new park that took about a year to complete.

The playground will provide a safe space specifically designed for disabled and special needs children.

“It was something that is very needed in our community as far as children with disabilities being able to come out and enjoy this park,” said Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

Scoutmaster Joel Orr says the scouts raised about $150,000 to fund the project. He and his Scouts helped build certain areas of the playground.

“It gives them a place to come and relax and have fun in a family environment and just since it’s been up for about 30 days. Every time I come out here, it is just packed full of people, everyone’s enjoying it,” Orr said.

Several sponsors and donors also made the project a reality.