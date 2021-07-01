Early birds in Texarkana are buying fireworks in bulks for Fourth of July

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firework locations in Texarkana say more people are buying in bulk and a lot earlier for the Fourth of July weekend.

The president of Stateline Fireworks, Ken Carpenter says most people wait until a couple of days before to start making purchases but not this year.

Carpenter believes people are getting fireworks sooner due to the pandemic and not having many celebrations last year. He says there’s a national firework shortage but the Texarkana region should not be impacted.

“Prices are increased somewhat because of the logistics problems. Freight costs went up dramatically in the last six months. However, we’ve held prices as close as we could to the normal. I think the consumer won’t really see a great difference,” said Carpenter.

There will be no public fireworks display in Texarkana this 4th of July. Texarkana, Arkansas city officials say no one even applied for a permit to host the celebration this year.