Early morning fire destroys Texarkana home

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Fire Department responded to a fire on West 10th street early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around 5:25 a.m. about a house fire at 1518 West 10th Street. The house was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived. It took 15 crews around 4 hours to completely extinguish the flames.

The roof of the home collapsed and an excavator was ordered to demolish the rest of the house so firefighters could safely finish putting out the fire.

The fire is believed to have been started by a can of fuel being used for heating.

13 people were in the home at the time of the fire and were all able to safely evacuate. No injuries were reported.