Early voting ends in Miller County, Arkansas

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents had one last chance to cast their ballots before Election Day. Early voting ends on Monday evening in Arkansas.

Elections officials say most voters are casting their ballot early this year. The Cabe Fellowship Center location alone has seen 9,300 early ballots and collected 800 absentee ballots so far.

Officials say the average turnout for an entire election is about 55%. Right now, Miller County’s turnout is already at 47% not including Election Day votes.

Miller County elections coordinator, Linda Crawford, says the number of early votes has nearly doubled compared to four years ago.

“This is an absolute record turnout. If I remember right. In 2016, the last Presidential Election we had about 5,500 early voting. We had 350 absentee ballots,” said Crawford.

Elections officials say they do not expect long lines tomorrow due to the high number of early voters and the fact that there are so many locations to vote on Tuesday.

Early voting ends Monday at 5:00 p.m. If you miss this opportunity, the last chance to vote is on Election Day, November 3, 2020, starting at 7:30 a.m. There are 13 polling locations.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.