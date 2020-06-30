Early voting for Democratic Party Runoff Election begins in Bowie County

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Registered voters in Bowie County can begin early voting for the Democratic Party Runoff election.

The election is set to take place on July 14.

Elections Administrator, Pat McCoy, says this vote is important because the selected Democratic nominees will face off against a Republican for the United States Senator and State Railroad Commissioner position on the November ballot.

“Vote. It is your right, it is your responsibility. Get out and vote,” said McCoy.

Early voting can be done at the Southwest Center and Bowie County Courthouse, Mon-Friday from 8 am to 6 pm until July 10th. There will be no weekend voting.

LOCATION OF POLLING PLACES:

