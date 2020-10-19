Early voting kicks off in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting kicks off in the state of Arkansas on Monday. Many residents are getting a head start in the 2020 election.

Early voting is taking place at First United Methodist Church in Downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. This is the only voting location in Miller County as of right now. Election officials say four additional early voting locations will open on October 29th.

The Miller County Elections Committee says this Texarkana, Arkansas voting location is averaging about 100 votes per hour on this first day of early voting.

“Everyone’s vote matters and just because you think you’re one person, one person can add up to a lot,” said Brooklyn Brewer, Miller County Resident.

Many Miller County residents each have their own reason for why they’re choosing to vote early. Some say they want to be an example for their community. Others want to teach their children the importance of voting early.

“This is a very important time in our community, the Black community and we voice our votes and make sure that everyone understands this is a pivotal time that we voice our votes. And that we don’t take it for granted,” said Henry Hollins, Miller County Resident.

“I have my daughter and I want to make sure she knows how important this is to get out and make their voice heard,” said Grace Olvera, Miller County Resident.

Early voting in Miller County looks a little different this year amid the pandemic. It’s usually held at the courthouse, but the Chairman of the Miller County Elections Committee says the church allows for more spacing. He says this shouldn’t affect waiting times.

“Maybe fifteen minutes. It depends on how fast you read some of the issues. Constitutional amendments are on the ballot are kind of lengthy,” said Brandon Cogburn, Chairman of the Miller County Elections Committee.

The First United Methodist voting location has 15 stations. Voters must have a valid form of identification to cast their ballot.

Voting is Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

