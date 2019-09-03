Early voting underway in SWAR

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is underway in Arkansas for the September 10 election.



Residents in Foreman will decide on a tax to help fund a new high school. In Little River County, a tax to fund a new jail is on the ballot.

Little River County election officials said they are pleased with the turnout so far. “For the first day, I think we’re doing fairly well. We’ve had a little over 75,and for us, on this small of an election, it’s pretty good,” said County Clerk Deanna Sivley.

Voters in Nevada County will decide on a tax to fund a new elementary school and security upgrades at

all of its facilities.

Folks can participate in early voting through Monday, September 9.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.