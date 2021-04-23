East Texas Day of Giving begins today

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – East Texas Day of Giving is just a few days away. Early giving begins this week for donors looking to support nonprofits participate.

This day of giving happens every year in April. It’s an 18-hour online only giving event. The goal is to promote and help local non-profit organizations in the area.

One local group, Hands-On Texarkana, an organization that promotes volunteerism in the community says they lost thousands of dollars during the covid shutdown. Now, they’re hoping to recoup some of the lost funds.

“Donating to a non-profit really helps everyone in the community. There are many programs that most people don’t realize the gap and the need in the community. We really go directly to the people that need the help the most,” said Amy Lemley, the Hands On Texarkana Administrative Assistant.

You can start giving today through next Tuesday, April 27. To give visit the East Texas Day of Giving website.