East Texas Food Bank partners with 50K Souls for mobile food pantry every fourth Saturday

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – East Texas Food Bank partnered with 50K Souls to help local people fight hunger relief by going into the community.

On the last Saturday morning before Christmas community members received produce, fruits, and vegetables. Since November, the mobile food pantry has given away more than 500 boxes.

“We have a lot of families that are in need. A lot of people that are needing help, a lot of people that have lost their jobs or looking for a job and may need some extra help,” said Jennifer Cannon of 50K Souls.

On the fourth Saturday of every month, a giveaway is held in Texarkana, Texas at the House of Refuge, Community members are urged to come, everyone is eligible.

“Especially during the holidays, people are in need of that extra food to feed themselves and their families,” said Program Services Director of East Texas Food Bank, Tim Butler

“One in four adults in our area are at risk of hunger, one in four children, one in seven seniors, so there are a lot of people hungry out there,” Butler continued.

Feeding the community is the main goal.

“But also throughout the year this is really a pandemic within itself in all of Northeast Texas,” said Butler.

The next mobile pantry will be January 2021 for a full schedule or to get an emergency food box, click here.

To volunteer with 50K Souls, click here.