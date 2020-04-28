East Texas Giving Day brings excitement to Texarkana nonprofits

TEXARKANA,Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The 18-hour donation day, known as East Texas Giving Day has brought excitement and motivation to Texarkana non profits.

The online event allows the community to make donations at a minimum of $10 dollars to nonprofit organizations across East Texas until midnight on Tuesday.

Twenty of those organizations are from Bowie County.

According to President, Kyle Penny, of East Texas Communities Foundation due to COVID19 a lot of organizations have had to cancel spring fundraisers, that would have normally brought in the majority of funding for their service.

First time participate, Molly Riley of United Greater Way of Texarkana says the experience has been fun and she has found motivation while watching other organizations along with herself campaign on social media.

“We had a really lofty goal to achieve this year, being that it is our first year to participate

and i think so far we have done really, really well with the support of our community behind us,” said Riley.

According to Angela Coston of For the Sake of one, for her organization it has been a different process than it was last year. She says this year has been fun and smooth.

“We have already raised our goal two times today because Texarkana is just showing up,” said Coston.

Local nonprofits participating in East Texas Giving Day include:

For the Sake of One

Caddo Area Council

Evergreen Life Services

Habitat for Humanity

HandsOn Texarkana

Harvest Regional Food Bank

Just Love and Kindness

Lancer Legacy Ranch

Northeast Texas CASA

Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter

Rock Solid Resource Center

Runnin’ WJ Ranch

St. James Day School

Susan G. Komen

Texarkana College Foundation

Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council

Texarkana Symphony Orchestra

Texas A&M University-Texarkana Foundation Endowed Scholarship Fund

United Way of Greater Texarkana

Click here to donate or log on to easttexasgivingday.org.