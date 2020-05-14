East Texas high school host blood drive at Lifeshare Blood Center

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS)- Hooks High-school hosted a blood drive at Lifeshare Blood Center on Thursday morning due to the cancelation of the annual on-campus blood drive.

According to Hooks ISD, blood drive’s representative, the high-school had the goal of reaching 28 donations for one of their students to receive a $750 scholarship.

“It feels good to help a family friend reach their goal,” said Conner Price, Hooks HS alumni.

As apart of the LifeScholars program, each school has to meet its own blood donation goals in order for seniors to receive an honor cord for graduation and a selected senior to win a scholarship.

Regional Director of Lifeshare, Elizabeth Cunningham says it feels good to see the schools still wanting to help their community amid the closures during the spring semester.

“A lot of our schools are still wanting to participate, and we appreciate all of the still continued support, even though their school maybe closed down they’re still trying to find some places for us to host,”said Cunningham.

Cunningham says the community has also done well at supporting the blood drives during this time. Hospitals are still in need of blood donations.

If you have had a fever within the last 14 days you will be asked to wait to donate.

Upcoming Blood Drives:

Walmart – Texarkana Texas Mobile Drive 05/17/2020

12:30 pm – 5:00 pm Walmart – Texarkana Texas Mobile Drive 05/18/2020

3:45 pm – 6:30 pm Miller Bowie Supply Mobile Drive 05/18/2020

9:00 am – 2:00 pm Lowe’s Mobile Drive 05/19/2020

11:00 am – 3:00 pm Zion Revenue Solutions Mobile Drive 05/18/2020

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Sam’s Club – Texarkana Mobile Drive 05/16/2020

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Texarkana Donor Center Multiple Dates Super 1 – Texarkana Mobile Drive 05/15/2020

3:30 pm – 6:00 pm CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System Mobile Drive 05/21/2020

8:30 am – 8:30 pm Walmart – Arkansas Mobile Drive 05/22/2020

1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

To see a full list, click here.