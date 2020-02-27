East Texas indicted for making threats to New Boston High-School

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager accused of threatening violence at an East Texas high school has pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday afternoon.

17-year-old, Serenity Parks was presented in front of a grand jury and indicted on three felony counts, including making a terroristic threat.

Parks is also charged with two counts of tampering with physical evidence. The indictment alleged that she destroyed evidence in the investigation.

