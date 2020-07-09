East Texas man arrested, accused of shooting into house, killing mother

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 20-year-old East Texas man is facing charges after deputies say he fired into a house and fatally shot his mother.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home on Hwy 77 around 1 p.m. Thursday for a report of a possible gunshot victim. They arrived to find Melissa Johns dead inside the home.

Deputies say her son, Nathan Johns, “apparently had fired several shots with a handgun into the house from outside the home,” and one of the shots fatally struck his mother.

Johns was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held at the Cass County Jail until he can go before a judge.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.