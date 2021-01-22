East Texas woman accused of murder, kidnapping in death of mother, baby removed from womb faces death penalty

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Bowie County woman accused of kidnapping a woman and then removing her baby from her womb is now facing the death penalty.
Friday morning Taylor Parker pleaded not guilty in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock.
Parker is accused of taking Hancock’s baby from her womb back in October.
Prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty for three reasons: Hancock’s murder was pre-mediated, due to the heinous nature of the crime and Parker showed no remorse.
