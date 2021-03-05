East Texas woman indicted in death of baby she allegedly cut from mother’s womb

Taylor Parker is accused of murder in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock. She faces a kidnapping charge for allegedly taking Hancock’s baby from her womb back in October.

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Bowie County woman has been indicted for the murder of a baby girl she allegedly cut from her mother’s womb back in October.

According to the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Taylor Parker was indicted for felony murder in the death of baby “Braxlynn Sage Hancock.”

On Oct. 9, 2020, Parker is accused of kidnapping 21-year-old Reagan Michelle Hancock and using a sharp object to cut her baby from her womb.

The infant girl and her mother both died as a result of Parker’s alleged actions.

Last December a grand jury formally charged Parker with capital murder and kidnapping in Reagan’s death.

Parker pleaded not guilty to the charges in January.

Prosecutors have also decided to seek the death penalty in this case.