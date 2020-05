SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There were at least eight-tornadoes reported across northeast Texas this weekend.

A Texas Game Warden captured video of a waterspout over Wright Patman Lake.

The National Weather Service will release information later today from storm surveys conducted on Sunday.

The survey team covered almost 500-miles in surveying damage.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.