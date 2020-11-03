Election Day polls open in Arkansas and Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/ KMSS) – After a high turnout for early voting, many elections officials say they’re ready to take on a long day of voting starting early Tuesday morning.

Elections officials say they don’t expect such a huge turnout on Election Day because most people cast their ballots early this election. Some are saying social media played a part in that.

“There’s been so much publicity about it from national on down to state to county. Facebook, you know with all the social media people are getting the information out more quickly instead of relying on what they see in the newspaper periodically,” said Linda Crawford, Miller County Elections Coordinator.

Crawford says the number of early votes has nearly doubled compared to 4 years ago. They expect Election Day votes to exceed the average turnout rate.

“We don’t have any local county races, but the city of Texarkana, Arkansas does have three city ward positions that are contested races,” said Crawford.

In Miller County, there are some important propositions to lookout for on the ballot regarding road tax and term limits. Over in Bowie County, the firefighters association is hoping to pass a new charter amendment.

“Right now the city has more authority than us as the firefighters because they have the ability to walk away during negotiations. If we don’t reach an agreement, they have the ability to say ‘better luck next year’ and just walk away and nothing ever gets done. Well it’s bad,and it’s bad for the morale of the fire department. And it’s bad for the citizens too because they’re not getting the services that they really need when we’re pushing for some of the services we’re asking for,” Lance Cheathem, Texarkana, Texas Firefighter Association.

It’s illegal for firefighters to strike, so they’re campaigning instead.

“This amendment is really really huge to our future. It’s going to set the path and course. And so we’re strongly encouraging citizens to vote for the firefighters through this election,” said Cheathem.

The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Bowie County, Texas, and 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Miller County, Arkansas. You are required to have a photo ID and a mask.

