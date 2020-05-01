Election to take place in De Kalb on Saturday

De Kalb, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s election day on Saturday, May 2nd, in the city of De Kalb, Texas. Voters will decide on an economic development initiative.

Residents will vote on whether to change the rules of how the city’s economic development money can be spent. “It was originally started to bring industry in, but we don’t have the water capacity to supply any industry, so these funds have been building up and we can’t legally use them,” said De Kalb Mayor Lowell Walker.

Walker added that the fund, where a third of the city’s sales tax revenue is placed, currently stands at about a million dollars. “I’d like to use it to assist with infrastructure, I’d like to use it to bring in retail businesses,” Walker said.

On election day, only two people will be allowed in the voting area at a time, and booths will be wiped down after each voter. Walked added that curbside voting will also be allowed for those who are unable to make it inside. “All of our election workers will have masks, gloves and be well protected,” said Walker.

Voting will take place at De Kalb City Hall. Polls open on Saturday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.