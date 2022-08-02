TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – Bird electric scooters are bringing micro-mobility options to Texarkana. Both cities have approved the scooter pilot program on a trial basis for one year.

The scooters will be placed primarily downtown and potentially in Spring Lake Park and Bringle Lake. They can be rented through an app on your smartphone and dropped off at safe sites near your destination.

City officials say the scooters could increase mobility for residents and visitors. Bird scooters are unique because they don’t require a docking station.

“We hope it’ll encourage visitors to get out and explore our downtown. A lot of people come to the post office to snap a picture, but we want them to go to a restaurant, have a drink, see our murals, get out, and see all of downtown,” said Texarkana, Texas Public Information Officer Lisa Thompson.

The cities will Start with 50 scooters, expected to arrive by September 1st. They also encourage people to ride them in the bike lane when they come and not on sidewalks.