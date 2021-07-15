Emergency food boxes available in Texarkana on Friday

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank plans to distribute emergency food boxes to at least a thousand food insecure families from the Texarkana area on Friday, July 16.

The event is scheduled to be held at First Baptist Church on Moores Lane in Texarkana from 8 a.m. until noon, or until all boxes are distributed.

Funding for the event is provided by Operation Jerusalem of First Baptist Church, a special fund dedicated to supporting local community projects. “We are so fortunate to have the support of First Baptist Church Texarkana, and their Operation Jerusalem fund, helping us make sure families have the food they need as they recover from this challenging time,” said Harvest Regional Food Bank Executive Director Camille Coker Wrinkle.

Recipients are directed to enter from the Moores Lane entrance closest to Cooks Lane (by the soccer fields). Distribution is limited to one per household and two households per vehicle.

“With the continued increase in need for hunger relief, it’s more important than ever that Harvest continue meeting the needs of our food-insecure neighbors where they are,” Wrinkle said.

With CDC precautions and recommendations against COVID‐19 still in place, Wrinkle said the food bank is taking every measure to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and recipients. The mobile pantry will operate as a drive‐thru distribution, with food boxes loaded directly into vehicles. Recipients will not be allowed to exit the vehicle or park to pick up food.

Last year, Harvest Regional Food Bank distributed nearly 5.5 million meals and served over 100,000 people in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas. Both states consistently rank in the top 10 for the highest incidents of hunger. Wrinkle said nearly 25% of local residents miss meals due to food insecurity, including one in four children.