‘End The Streak’ campaign aims to end streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday, November 7th will mark 21 years since the last death-free day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation campaign #EndtheStreakTX aims to stop the trend of daily roadway fatalities.

As the number of motor vehicle fatalities grows higher and higher, officials are concerned about the number increasing.

For the years 2020 and 2021, TxDot has committed over $600 million to make Texas highways safer. Including widening highways, reinforcing shoulders, and adding turn lanes.

“In 2020, there were 170 fatal crashes in the Atlanta district,” Heather Deaton with the Texas Department of Transportation says.

A GRIM MILESTONE: This November 7 will mark 21 years since the last deathless day on Texas roads – if we don't #EndTheStreak. Some East Texas kids have some advice for all of us as we get behind the wheel, it's worth a listen. @TxDOT #EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/bytyw1Nf5g — TxDOT Atlanta (@TxDOTAtlanta) November 2, 2021

Deaton says over 90% of fatal crashes are preventable.

TxDOT is asking drivers to do their part.