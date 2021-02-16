Energy officials urge locals to cut back on electrical use, prepares for colder weather

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Energy officials say they’re implementing ” rolling blackouts” to help meet the demand for electricity in our area.

The Texarkana-area is a part of the Southwest Power Pull grid, also known as SPP, which manages energy usage in the area.

“You can make the same comparison, if you’re on a 100-degree day in august and you’re on a heat wave across 14 states, you could have a similar type of demand in the system,” said SWEPCO’s Principal Communications Consultant, Peter Main.

According to Main, most larger cities in Texas are associated with a similar group, called ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council Of Texas. Local energy officials say the Texarkana area is currently at a level 3, meaning temporary controlled outages are a priority.

“We don’t know when they will occur, it comes from spp as an emergency order as the conditions worsen,” Main Continued.

Swepco says to prevent one group from experiencing a large blackout, they are splitting the map cutting power in different areas for a few hours at a time, Bowie Cass says they have not started controlled outages as of late Tuesday.

“A lot of our members have things like wells, that require electricity to pump the water so I would be encouraging members to go ahead and set some water to the side and save it for the possibility that they wouldn’t have electricity,” said Director of Marketing and Member Communications, JT Calhoun.

According to SWEPCO, more bad weather could leave us with an extended outage, so officials are bringing in over 3,000 workers. Both companies urge residents to help avoid outages.

“If you can survive at 65 degrees on your thermostat set your temperatures down in the house for that and it will help reduce the load on the grid. Avoid using things like dryers, electric dryers, or any other high-use appliances,” said Calhoun.