EPA gives first approval to disinfectants that kill coronavirus

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The EPA has given its first approval to disinfectants that kill coronavirus and they’re Lysol products.

So far, the federal government said both the Lysol disinfectant spray and max cover mist are the only two products that can kill the coronavirus. Those products are among the cleaning supplies that residents are grabbing.

“It’s more of the antibacterial wipes, the hand sanitizers, or the wipes themselves are the ones that people are coming in to now that we can’t keep stocked,” said Jonah Slaton, Target General Merchandise Manager.

Now that Gov. Greg Abbott has issued the mandatory face mask order in Texas, residents are back to stocking up on COVID-19 products. That also includes bottled water.

“Before it got hot and before the holiday people we’re coming in and stocking up on it. I don’t know if it was because they felt they needed it or you know just have some of the reserves or not,” said Slaton.

Along with cleaning supplies, thermometers are selling out. “By the end of the day, they’re gone. Even the oral ones, the ones for the skin touch, the ears. Even the more high-end expensive ones we’re selling out of,” said Slaton.

Certain products have limits of one to three items per customer. “Products due to the demand we’re limiting so everyone is able to get what they come in for,” said Slaton.

Management at Target said they typically get shipments on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturdays. The COVID-19 items are stocked by 8 a.m. but don’t expect these products to stay on the shelves long.

