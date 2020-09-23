ER visits still down at ETX hospital amid pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – As the pandemic marches toward its seventh month, healthcare providers are keeping a close eye on trends in the community. At one Texarkana hospital, the way people do, or don’t receive emergency care, has changed.

Emergency room visits remain lower than usual at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System in Texarkana. They’re among many hospitals that saw a drop in ER visits after the arrival of COVID-19. “We did see a return of some of the volume through our emergency department, but it has not come back at the same level that it was prior to COVID,” said CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System President Jason Rounds.

Healthcare providers worry that postponing needed care could lead to more severe issues. Rounds encouraged people to not let the pandemic stop them from visiting the emergency room. “I would say do not give that a second thought. If you are having a serious medical condition that you think you need care for, you should seek out care from the emergency department. It is a safe environment. We’ve been managing this for well over six months now.”

Rounds said elective surgeries at the facility returned to pre-COVID levels months ago.



The hospital is currently treating about 38 patients with COVID-19, a number officials said is down from above 50 in late July. “Really, since school has been back, we’ve kindof leveled out about the number we are currently running, give or take a few,” Rounds said.



Currently, Texas reports 374 active COVID-19 cases in Bowie County. Arkansas reports 52 confirmed active cases in Miller County.



As cooler months draw near, healthcare providers encourage people to get ready for flu season by getting vaccinated. “What we don’t need in this community is just another influx of very sick people with a different disease process,” Rounds said.



Healthcare providers said masking, social distancing, and hand hygiene can protect you against COVID-19 and the flu.



Flu vaccines are available for free in the Texarkana-area. A drive-thru clinic is underway this week at the Miller County Health Unit at 503 Walnut Street in Texarkana, Ark. There are no residency requirements. Starting next week, you can still receive a free flu shot at the health unit during business hours.

At the Bowie County Family Health Center at 902 West 12th Street, in Texarkana, Texas, underinsured adults and adults with no health insurance can get a free flu shot starting next week. No appointment is required.