ETX airport contemplates land purchase

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport board is discussing the purchase of some additional land that joins the airport property.

Director Paul Mehrlich said the 38-acre tract of land will aid in future development at the facility. He added that the land would accommodate new hangars where aircraft would park, as the city looks to eventually house cargo operations.



Members will likely decide whether to move forward later this month, after an appraisal is complete.

“The airport is already starting to have talks and looking at, after we finish building the terminal building, that we’re going to set our eyes on expanding the runway and making it stronger so we can have larger aircraft come in. We believe that everything that is kindof going on around the area, both groups like REDI group and TexAmericas, that our future is really going to be about supporting those logistics, warehouse, manufacturing and changing our identity here to be air-cargo,” Mehrlich said.



He added that a 9,000-foot runway is being discussed, which would add an additional 2,400 feet to the existing runway.



The land could be paid for with Arkansas grant funds along with some CARES Act funding. ” This is one of those rare opportunities where we would be able to purchase it with funds that we already have available, and we would not have to obligate either city, but we would be able to grow the airport by quite a substantial amount,” Mehrlich said.

Both cities would have to approve the purchase, which could go through by this August.