ETX author of heartbeat bill says legislation has strong support in House

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The author of Senate Bill 8, which now heads to the Texas House of Representatives for approval, says the most important job of the government is to protect innocent human life. The legislation, known as the heartbeat bill, passed the Texas Senate by a vote of 19-12 on Tuesday afternoon.

East Texas Senator Bryan Hughes, a republican from Mineola, said the legislation, known as the heartbeat bill, recognizes the heartbeat as a universal sign of life. “Right now in Texas, at 20 weeks, the little baby is protected. So, when the little baby has been growing in her mother’s womb for 5 months, then we give her protection at that level. We’d like to do more, but that’s as far as we’ve been allowed to go by the supreme court. So, the heartbeat bill is a big step, it’s gonna save a whole lot more lives, and get us a lot closer to protecting every innocent human life,” he said.

If approved by the House, the Texas Heartbeat Act would ban abortions after the detection of a heartbeat and establish civil liability for abortion providers. The only exception provided in the legislation is for a medical emergency. “Many Texans have been frustrated because of the federal law and the supreme court have prevented us from protecting life. Of course, we don’t know what the supreme court’s gonna do, there have been some changes there, and many states have already passed heartbeat bills, so this is one place where Texas needs to catch up. So, it’s important we get this done. The most important job of the government is to protect innocent, human life and that’s what this bill does,” Hughes said.

Hughes added that the proposal has strong support among lawmakers. “Governor Abbott is in favor of this bill, the Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, made this one of this top priority bills, he gave it a low bill number and put it first in line, so we’re excited about this bill passing.”