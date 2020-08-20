ETX authorities say gunman shot at two others before killing himself

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead after he shot a woman and then attempted to shoot a deputy, before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, at a home on Highway 249 east of Atlanta. Cass Co. Sheriff’s officials said Sammy Alexander forced his way into a home where his estranged wife was staying with a girlfriend. Investigators said there were also two men at the home at the time. Alexander shot the door and forced his way inside, causing everyone to flee outside, according to officials.



Officers said Alexander then got into his truck and rammed it into one of the home’s walls, before circling the house twice, but then, they say, his truck apparently got hung up on a tree. At that point, officials said Alexander spotted his estranged wife’s friend, Kelly Welch, and shot her in the leg and arm. She is expected to recover.



Officers said Alexander then shot at a deputy at the scene. A short time later, investigators said another shot was fired, and they discovered that Alexander had turned the gun on himself. Authorities said he had two handguns with him and numerous shots had been fired.