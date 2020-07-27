ETX board approves tax measure to keep options open

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Board of Commissioners voted on Monday to approve an 8 percent tax revenue cap.

That would take the place of the normal 3.5 percent cap, which went into effect in January. Senate Bill 2 requires local governments to put an increase of the 3.5 percent cap to a vote of the people. However, that does not apply during a disaster declaration.

Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell said he wants to be clear that this is not a vote to increase taxes, just the ability to put a disaster exception into play if necessary. “With the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19 and what effect it will have on the county’s revenues, we thought it prudent to pass this so we have an option,” he said.

Howell said so far, the county is in good shape fiscally and has not had to use any of its reserves at this point.