ETX business owner asks for community support to combat feral cat problem

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Some residents in Linden say feral cats are a growing problem. Now, one small business owner is raising money to help combat the issue, and she wants the community’s help to do it.

Jenna Lockhart owns a coffee shop in downtown Linden. She’s also an animal lover, and there’s a big issue that’s been bothering her. “Feral cats are very invasive, they’re very territorial, and they do like to fight,” she said.

It’s a population that can easily get out of hand. “One female cat can have over, I want to say, it turns out to be 150 babies,” Lockhart said. Now, she’s teaming up with the Animal Protection League (APL), a non-profit in the area, in hopes of combatting the problem.

“A cat is just a little kitten factory. They’ll just keep having litter after little after litter until they are spayed,” said APL Veterinary Assistant Monique Wiley. APL offers low-cost spay/neuter services, along with vaccinations, through mobile units that visit rural areas throughout Northeast Texas.

Looking ahead to the August clinic, Lockhart foresees there being plenty of cats to be spayed and neutered. “If we can make it out to one of our community member’s places, we have at least 12 to trap, and a litter of kittens,” she said.

Feral cats can also spread disease. Lockhart urges people to not only get their cats spayed or neutered, but to also get them vaccinated. “Feeding them creates more of a problem,” she said. “It’s a bad cycle to get into. The more you feed, the more cats come.”

Lockhart hopes to raise $3,500 for the clinic, so the event can be offered free of charge to residents. The clinic date is currently set for August 27, 2021. “We appreciate our community … we appreciate everyone’s thoughtfulness when it comes to spaying and neutering,” she said.

If you’d like to donate to the feline spay/neuter event in Linden you can contact the Cass County Spay/Neuter Sponsorship page @casscountyspayneutersponsorship, call (430) 218-8588, or email Lockhart at lindendarkhorse@gmail.com.

You can also make donations directly to the Animal Protection League and specify that the donation is for the Linden event. You can call them at (903) 753-7387, find them on Facebook @etxanimalprotectionleague, or on the web at http://aplspayneuter.org/.