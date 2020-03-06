ETX candidate requests recount

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County candidate in Tuesday’s  election has requested a recount.

Kyle Barrett lost the race for precinct 3 County Commissioner by 30 votes, with incumbent James Strain holding onto his seat.

Barrett said he’s been told of problems with Tuesday’s election process. He said the Texas Secretary of State’s Office has been contacted about the matter.

The Bowie County Elections Administrator said that some provisional ballots were accepted on Thursday and will be entered into the system on Friday morning.

Pat McCoy added that he’s received two complaints about the election, and he believes both complaints were resolved after conversations.

